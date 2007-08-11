The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Metroid Prime 3 Bridge Battle Video

For those without a Wii, still at work or stuck on an alien planet with only Internet access, here's one of the new Metroid Prime 3: Corruption videos that's available on the Wii. Impressions: the game is super fast, and seems only made faster by the free-aiming (lock-on) that Crecente dug back at E3.

My mindset: let this be good for those of use who grew tired of Wii Sports after 10 minutes and haven't had much since. Metroid Prime 3 Bridge Battle Gameplay [gametrailers]

