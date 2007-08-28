Metroid Prime 3: Corruption Drop Date

It may not hit Europe until late October, but Metroid Prime 3: Corruption finally gets its release. Yes! Soon people will be using their Wiis to play an actual game. It's due in stores today, and the title's website has gone live. There's a new MP3 ad with those Wii-mobile dudes as well as other stuff to click on. Anyone picking this up? Personally, my Wii is starved for Something. Anything. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption [Nintendo.com]