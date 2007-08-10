The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption Preview Rolling Onto Wiis

mp3corruptionlogo.jpg Heads up! Head over to the Wii Ware section on the Shopping Channel and download a totally free Metroid Prime 3: Corruption preview. After downloading, it becomes its own Wii Menu channel. It's not a demo, but has trailers and other vids from the game. This kicks off a "Month of Metroid" for Nintendo with Metroid (available for 400 points) and Super Metroid (800 points) getting Virtual Console releases on August 13 and August 20th respectively. MP3: Corruption drops August 27th. Finally a reason to use the Wii again.

Thanks to all who sent this in!

