Microsoft Passes On E For All

So Sony passed on E for All. And Capcom. And Sega. But it's OK! Microsoft are still coming, aren't they? Pfft. Yeah. No. They've announced that they've got better things to do than attend some consumer gaming show in LA, being held between October 18-21. Which they didn't specify, but which no doubt involve things centred around Zunes, weighted gaming mice and ensuring even the last of the Kilimanjaro bushmen know that Halo is coming next month.. Microsoft won't attend E for All [Gamesindustry]