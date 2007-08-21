Microsoft's Gamefest Japan Hits Akasaka Prince

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Akasaka_Prince_Hotel_Shinkan_01.JPG On September 6th and 7th in Tokyo's Akasaka, Microsoft will be holding its "Gamefest Japan 2007" at the Akasaka Prince Hotel. The event is a "Technological Briefing," geared for developers and creators. Things like XNA Game Studio Express, Xbox 360/PC cross-platform, LIVE tools and Games for Windows will be touched upon. Doesn't sound like a press event, but rather an industry one (It's developery!) The first day will have a keynote in which Microsoft lays out its vision for platform development. Good for them.

Side note: Above is the Akasaka Prince Hotel. Pretty nice place! Oddly, McWhertor really, really hates it. Irrationally so! Gamefest Japan 2007 [Microsoft]

