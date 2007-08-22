Sure, Microsoft's Sidewinder Mouse has features coming out the whazoo. But design-wise, the mouse leaves a lot to be desired. Not Microsoft's fault! That company is wall-to-wall engineers. No wonder the new mouse lacks slick industrial design and looks like a vehicle from Dune. (Not that there's anything wrong with Dune!) And the red on all black colour scheme is, well, kinda emo. Anyway, we're picky and bitchy. You, you take a look. Let us know whatcha think.
Microsoft's Sidewinder Mouse From Various Angles
