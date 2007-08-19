Mid Weekend Note: Best Birthday Ever

To: Ash & Maggie From: Flynn Subject: Action packed
Hello folks! Just wanted to leave you a quick reminder that I won't be around tomorrow as it is my birthday and I plan on getting drunk enough to forget I'm turning forty. I have to say though, for a fortieth birthday, it's going to be pretty kickass. Tonight kicks things off with an East Village bar crawl and then tomorrow I have a relaxing day of recovering from tonight and then dinner with friends. Monday I take off for Boston for the BioShock launch party which I am anticipating will be a blast. Tuesday morning I return to NYC, BioShock in hand, to play all day until three when I have an appointment to do an in person interview with Doc Hammer of Venture Bros. fame. All in all I'd say that's pretty much going to make a perfect four days in my book. And as if that weren't enough, I leave Thursday morning for the excitement of PAX. Whew!
Some things you may have missed today:
Heat game overheats, stalls out BioShock faceplates are the hot ticket! Everyone's speculating about the Call of Duty 4 Beta.
Alrighty then, I'm off to celebrate with what I hope will be grace, style and a killer hangover in the morning. Have a great rest of your weekend!
