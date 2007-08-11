The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Miyamoto Hints At Early Japanese Release For Mario Galaxy

giantmarioface.jpgWe know Mario Galaxy is due for release on November 12 in the US. But what about everywhere else? What about Japan, when will they see it? What about Europe, will they get it at all? From the latest Famitsu, here's what Miyamoto had to say regarding the game's Japanese release date:

Now, we're making games with hopes of making a simultaneous worldwide release. But, as it's Japanese people making the game, and we're making it in Japanese...right? [laughs]

OK. Little nutty! But two things stand out. First, Nintendo making a game due for simultaneous worldwide release? Lies. Second, sounds like Japan might get it a bit early. And as a bonus third, if we choose to believe their LIES, a "simultaneous worldwide release" should mean Europe and Australia don't get it too far behind. Maybe.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles