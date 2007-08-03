Firor Heads ZeniMax MMO Studio

Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media wants to break into the MMO market, and they've got the talent lined up to make it happen. The company has created ZeniMax Online Studios, a division of the company dedicated to the creation of cutting-edge MMOG title, and they've tapped MMO expert Matt Firor to head up the operation. Firor is one of the founders of Mythic Entertainment and the producer on Dark Age of Camelot, so he is directly responsible for the six months of my life I lost fighting for the good of Albion. I'll be wanting that back.

"We are excited about the opportunities we have in the online gaming space and felt that Matt is the perfect person to lead this effort," said James Leder, COO of ZeniMax Media. There are relatively few people who have the actual experience and knowledge that comes from having created a successful MMO, and Matt is the real deal. We feel fortunate to have him join our group."

Great! Now all they need to do is hand him a copy of Oblivion, tell him, "Just make this, only bigger" and they'll be golden.