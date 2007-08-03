Firor Heads ZeniMax MMO Studio

Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media wants to break into the MMO market, and they've got the talent lined up to make it happen. The company has created ZeniMax Online Studios, a division of the company dedicated to the creation of cutting-edge MMOG title, and they've tapped MMO expert Matt Firor to head up the operation. Firor is one of the founders of Mythic Entertainment and the producer on Dark Age of Camelot, so he is directly responsible for the six months of my life I lost fighting for the good of Albion. I'll be wanting that back.
"We are excited about the opportunities we have in the online gaming space and felt that Matt is the perfect person to lead this effort," said James Leder, COO of ZeniMax Media. There are relatively few people who have the actual experience and knowledge that comes from having created a successful MMO, and Matt is the real deal. We feel fortunate to have him join our group."
Great! Now all they need to do is hand him a copy of Oblivion, tell him, "Just make this, only bigger" and they'll be golden.
ZeniMax Media Announces Establishment of Online Gaming Division - ZeniMax Online Studios Subsidiary to be headed by noted MMO veteran
August 1, 2007 (Rockville, MD) - ZeniMax Media Inc., parent company of Bethesda Softworks, announced today the creation of ZeniMax Online Studios. The division will be headed by Matt Firor, a well-known expert in the field of online gaming, and will focus on the Massively Multiplayer Online Game (MMO) market segment.
Firor was one of the founders of Mythic Entertainment, where he worked for over 10 years on MMO titles. At Mythic he was the producer of the worldwide #1 smash hit Dark Age of Camelot, a MMORPG considered one of the most influential online games of all time. When he left Mythic in 2006, Firor was responsible for all development projects at the company. For the past year, he has been a consultant in the online gaming industry, advising leading publishers interested in entering the online market.
"This could not be a more perfect opportunity for me," said Matt. "I am extremely impressed with ZeniMax and Bethesda Softworks management - their development philosophy closely matches my own, with an emphasis on quality, innovation, and craftsmanship. I am eager to get back to what I love - the development of cutting edge MMOG titles."
Firor is a graduate of George Washington University and has worked in the gaming industry for 17 years. He has lectured at the University of Virginia and Massachusetts Institute of Technology on game development topics, and is a frequent speaker at industry conferences. Firor has written articles for Game Developer Magazine and was a regular columnist covering online game development for the Korean gaming magazine "Onplayer".
For more information on ZeniMax Online Studios, visit www.zenimaxonline.com.
