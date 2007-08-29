Monster Hunter Freedom 2 Released, Where Are The Lines?

Monster Hunter Freedom 2 gave the Japanese PSP a reason to live. Over there, it's sold about a million billion copies. Half a million on the first day of sale alone. In the US, though? Nobody cares. The game was released today, and instead of long lines and big sales the first you probably realised it was out was when you read this. Anyone else keen on seeing what all the fuss is about? I've always found the idea of Monster Hunter an appealing one. The idea of actually tracking down someone who both still carries their PSP around and owns this, though? Less appealing.

SAN MATEO , Calif - August 28, 2007 - CapcomÂ®, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, today released Monster Hunter Freedom 2 for the PSP system. Monster Hunter has quickly become one of the most successful series for Capcom, with sales in excess of four million units worldwide. Capcom's previously released Monster Hunter Portable was a runaway hit, with an attach rate of nearly one game sold for every five PSP systems in Japan. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd, recently released in Japan, has already surpassed sales of more than one million units, cementing its position as one of the most successful series on the PSP system. Monster Hunter Freedom 2 is rated T for Teen by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) and is now available for a suggested retail price of $US39.95.

" Monster Hunter Freedom's incredible graphics, deep gameplay and compelling multiplayer quests represent the very best that the PSP system has to offer," said Mark Beaumont, executive vice president, officer and head of Capcom consumer software publishing in the Americas and Europe. "In Japan, we've seen the Monster Hunter phenomenon take off based on players coming together for face-to-face multiplayer 'hunting parties,' which we will foster with our own community here in North America."

The non-stop epic hunt-or-be-hunted adventure continues with more content and options than ever before. Monster Hunter Freedom 2 builds on Monster Hunter 2 (Dos) for the PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment system (previously released in Japan only) and contains more than 50 percent more content than the original Monster Hunter Freedom. In this unique action-adventure game, gamers increase their play skills as they battle through breath-taking environments while defeating bloodthirsty creatures.

As mighty hunters, players can face a variety of quests alone, but the true spirit of the game comes from playing with others. Multiplayer cooperative battles for up to four friends via wireless ad hoc mode foster team building and strategy for the ultimate battle of man vs. beast. Players can fully customise their characters, building up their abilities with armour and weaponry as they make their way through hundreds of quests. With the addition of infrastructure functionality, players will now be able to download even more content and quests.

To learn more about Monster Hunter Freedom 2, please visit HTTP://www.capcom.com/monsterhunter/