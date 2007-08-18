More Games Convention Show Floor Photos

The official Leipzig Games Convention blog has uploaded a new batch of shots from the showroom floor, giving us another early look at the publisher booths we'll be hoofing around next week. There's nothing in the way of major revelations that I can see, but maybe some of our more eagle-eyed youthful readers will be able to pick up on something I missed.

Besides, it will give you a chance to say aloud "Uncharted: Drake's Shicksal! LOL!" at least once. Thanks for the heads up, Daniel!

even more photos!!! [GC-Blog]