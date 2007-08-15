The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

More Japanese Model Sega Logo Kissing

Puyo Puyo-kissing model Yuri Ebihara is back with more Puyo Puyo and more kissing. Previously, Ebihara (AKA Ebi-chan) appeared in the Puyo Puyo DS TV spots and has returned for the console spot. As always, the game's innocous as is Ebi-chan, who once said: "If someone doesn't find me cute, I want to know why because then I'll work on it to get better at being cute." Yes, yer cute, the game's cute, blah, blah. Well, played SEGA. This is exactly how you sell Puyo Puyo. Hell, this is how you sell anything.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles