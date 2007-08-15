More Japanese Model Sega Logo Kissing

Puyo Puyo-kissing model Yuri Ebihara is back with more Puyo Puyo and more kissing. Previously, Ebihara (AKA Ebi-chan) appeared in the Puyo Puyo DS TV spots and has returned for the console spot. As always, the game's innocous as is Ebi-chan, who once said: "If someone doesn't find me cute, I want to know why because then I'll work on it to get better at being cute." Yes, yer cute, the game's cute, blah, blah. Well, played SEGA. This is exactly how you sell Puyo Puyo. Hell, this is how you sell anything.