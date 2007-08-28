More PlayStation Phone Hints, Nudges, Winks

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

psphone.jpgBack in April, Pocket Gamer did some rumour-scrounging on the possibility of a PlayStation-branded phone. They didn't get much. So come Leipzig, they tried to get more, cornering Sony Ericsson's games division's Peter Ahnegard and asking him about it again. This time, they got a little more. Still nothing concrete, mind, but it's something:

It's obviously something that we're looking at but right now I can't really comment. Before Christmas, certainly... but exactly which Christmas I can't confirm!

Can't comment on a comment? Jeez. Still, if the comment's got a deadline, must be something behind it, so lets wait for Christmas, see if they bothered learning from the N-Gage's multitude of mistakes. Sony Ericsson says definitely maybe to PlayStation phone [Pocket Gamer]

