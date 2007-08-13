More Sonic-In-Super-Smash-Bros. Proof?

Last week, Gamestop pics surfaced, showing Sonic on a Super Smash Bros. Brawl mock-up cover. This week? Kotakuite Cody sends up an ad from a Canadian Best Buy that shows Sonic standing between Wario, Samus, Kirby and Link. Is this a marketing foul-up? Is Nintendo sitting on a big announcement and totally forgot to check their fliers? Got me! Though, with Sonic and Mario now making games together, I wouldn't rule this out just yet — especially with Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto and Smash Bros. Masahiro Sakurai saying that Sonic was the character fans want most.

Eds Note: PhotoShop time stamp is ours.