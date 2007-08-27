'Most Rad Dorm Ever'

'Tis the season when college students go streaming back to the joys of living in dorms and institutional food, and some dedicated RAs decorated their hall in some game-related finery. All I remember from my (short-lived) dorm-residing days was a poorly-decorated announcement board and no coherent design theme to speak of (unless you count 'institutional cream' paint a design theme). I just wonder how the carefully cut and crafted paper designs are going to stand up to typical college student shenanigans. You can find some more photos of the cleverly decked out dorm at Sexy Videogameland.