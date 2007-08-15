Mother Brain(s) Returning For Metroid Prime 3

The latest Metroid Prime 3: Corruption preview clips added to WiiWare in tandem with the latest Wii firmware update give us a better look at one potential returning Metroid staple. The "Aurora"—more commonly known as the Mother Brain to Metroid and Super Metroid fans—is heavily featured in one of the clips, indicating that a starring role (or at least a cameo) for the organic computer is more than likely.

What's even more interesting is that we may even see multiple Auroras, as the narrator explains that the old school Tourian bitch is just one of many Mother and Father Brains. It's confirmed: My interest in Metroid Prime 3 has never been so high.