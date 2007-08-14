The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Msoft Wants Halo 3 To Top $155 Million In First Day

Microsoft doesn't just want to top Halo 2's first day sales record with the sequel, they want to blow it out of the water. Variety reports that Microsoft has their eyes set on topping the opening weekend box office record of $US151 million set by Spider-Man 3, raking in $US155 million in a single day.

In its first 24 hours of release in 2004, the second installment of the sci-fi shooter earned $US125 million. That number forced many nongamers to take the vidgame biz seriously for the first time.

With "Halo 3," Microsoft's Xbox unit wants not only to top the 2004 figure but to reach $US155 million in a single day - besting the $US151 million opening weekend for "Spider-Man 3," the current record holder for a pic at the box office.

Officially, of course, the software giant is hedging its bets.

"We did $US125 million last time," said Microsoft director of creative marketing Chris Di Cesare, who oversaw much of the second instalment's launch. "We're confident we can do better."

Besides having a ton of copies of the game on hand, Microsoft is kicking off the mother of all media campaigns. Lets hope the game lives up the ever-mounting hype.

High 'Halo 3' hopes [Variety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles