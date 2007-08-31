MUD Creator Keynotes Indie MMO Conference

Just when I thought I would never, ever have a reason to go to Minnesota, up pops the Indie MMO Game Developers Conference 2.0. Held in March of next year, the conference just announced its keynote speakers, and one of them I just can't miss. Not to dis on Jay Moore of GarageGames fame who will be at the conference to represent indie games, but the real draw of the conference for me is Dr. Richard Bartle. Bartle cowrote the first virtual world in 1978, MUD, from which sprang countless persistent online worlds leading up to graphical MMO's. You could say he started the whole thing. Now working as a Professor of Computer Game Design at the University of Essex in the UK, he has written various books on virtual worlds and has continued to act as an industry consultant for years. If I had heroes in the industry, Bartle would be one of them. Hit the jump for details on the conference, which anyone curious about creating MMO games would be foolish not to attend.

Minneapolis, MN - August 28, 2007 - Last Straw Productions announced keynote speakers for both days of the Indie MMO Game Developers Conference 2.0, to be held March 29th - 30th, 2008 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Indie themed keynote speaker on March 29th is Indie Evangelist Jay Moore. Jay was previously Dir. of Business Development, Marketing Director & Evangelist for GarageGames, an online tool dev and game publisher. He joined GG in 2002 when they were 5 guys crammed into a one-room office. When he left, they were a team of 30+. While at GG he launched IndieGamesCon, oversaw the online publishing of independent games, and worked to establish Torque as the game engine platform of choice for independent game developers.

The MMOG Design themed keynote speaker on March 30th is industry guru and founding father of virtual worlds Dr. Richard Bartle. Dr. Richard A. Bartle co-wrote the first virtual world, MUD, in 1978; he has thus been at the forefront of the MMO industry from its very inception. He divides his time equally between being an industry consultant and an academic (he's Professor of Computer Game Design at the University of Essex, UK). His 2003 book, Designing Virtual Worlds, is the standard text on the subject, and he is an influential writer on all aspects of virtual world design and development.

IMGDC founder and director Jonathon Stevens states "IMGDC is honoured to have such renowned industry professionals as keynote speakers. It doesn't get much better than this! IMGDC 2.0 is going to be an incredible conference building on the passion and excitement we saw last year. Last year, we got you excited, this year you'll leave IMGDC with a passion and love for an industry that desperately needs it!"

IMGDC provides content, community and contacts for artists, designers, programmers, and Indie entrepreneurs. If you've caught the incurable desire to make MMO games commercially, or even as a hobbyist, this is a community gathering of talented individuals and groups you will not want to miss. For more information, please visit the IMGDC 2.0 website at http//www.IMGDC.com .