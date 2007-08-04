The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Miyamoto Not Digging Haze's Drugs

Haze is one of the titles that really benefited from their E3 showing, getting a lot of positive buzz at the show. But Miyamoto wasn't digging it, as pointed out in this month's Edge magazine:

"Cliffy B dropped by to see Haze...He liked the drugs and the violence. Mr. Miyamoto dropped by to see Haze - and he didn't.

If it makes the Haze crew feel any better, they should just remember that if Miyamoto were making drug-heavy FPSs, they'd all be out of work. Violent, drug-heavy sidescrollers where magical mushrooms can cause hallucinations of super powers—that's Miyamoto's territory.

Free Radical legend David Doak meets Mr. Mario [gamesradar]

