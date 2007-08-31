So what the hell is Mushroom Men? I've been wondering the same thing ever since the game was first announced, and now Red Fly Studio designer Ryan Mattson takes us beyond the loud, 2D teaser we posted back in June to show us the actual gameplay. The weapons creation system certainly looks intriguing, and I'm a sucker for games that put me in the role of a tiny thing in a big world. Should be interesting to see how the fungus grows leading up to its release next fall.
Mushroom Men Designer Speaks
