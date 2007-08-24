My Friggin' Face Hurts, Part II (Electric Boogaloo)

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft

It was wrong. It hurt. This is going to be short. Today, I went to the dentist to finish up getting a cavity drilled out of my head. I got something like three shots in the muscle that connects my jaw to my skull. Plus, four in my gum. So even now, I can't really open my mouth. Sensation has come back to my tongue and lips though. The cavity was very close to the tooth's nerve, so the dentist wanted to get Novocain to the nerve connected to the pulp. Here's the kicker: There's another nerve, and that one didn't go numb. Meaning those shots were kinda useless and this afternoon wasn't very pleasant. Dinner was pudding. Yum yum!

