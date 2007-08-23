NaturalMotion Tackles Football With Backbreaker

Why would anyone try to take on the next-generation console football genre up against EA's Madden series when even their biggest competitor has fallen? Watch the video. NaturalMotion is the company behind the euphoria Animation System used in GTA IV and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, and they're taking that animation system and applying it to the gridiron.

"Backbreaker is the first football game with truly interactive tackles. By utilising our motion synthesis engine, euphoria, players will never make the same tackle twice, giving them an intensely unique experience every time they play the game," said NaturalMotion CEO Torsten Reil. "Backbreaker puts players in the middle of the gridiron by providing a pure, realistic football experience only possible on next-generation consoles."

If the game ends up anything like that video, NaturalMotion could give EA a run for its money in 2008. Wow. Just wow.