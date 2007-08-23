The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

NaturalMotion Tackles Football With Backbreaker

Why would anyone try to take on the next-generation console football genre up against EA's Madden series when even their biggest competitor has fallen? Watch the video. NaturalMotion is the company behind the euphoria Animation System used in GTA IV and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, and they're taking that animation system and applying it to the gridiron.

"Backbreaker is the first football game with truly interactive tackles. By utilising our motion synthesis engine, euphoria, players will never make the same tackle twice, giving them an intensely unique experience every time they play the game," said NaturalMotion CEO Torsten Reil. "Backbreaker puts players in the middle of the gridiron by providing a pure, realistic football experience only possible on next-generation consoles."

If the game ends up anything like that video, NaturalMotion could give EA a run for its money in 2008. Wow. Just wow.

NATURALMOTION TACKLING THE FOOTBALL VIDEO GAME GENRE WITH BACKBREAKER

Next-Gen Football Title Pushes the Envelope with NaturalMotion's euphoria Animation System

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and OXFORD, U.K. - August 22, 2007 - NaturalMotion, the company behind the groundbreaking euphoria animation technology featured in Grand Theft Auto IV and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, today announced Backbreaker, an American football game developed exclusively for next-generation consoles. The title is slated for a 2008 release.

"Backbreaker is the first football game with truly interactive tackles. By utilising our motion synthesis engine, euphoria, players will never make the same tackle twice, giving them an intensely unique experience every time they play the game," said NaturalMotion CEO Torsten Reil. "Backbreaker puts players in the middle of the gridiron by providing a pure, realistic football experience only possible on next-generation consoles."

Backbreaker is more than just a new sports title - it's a new experience. Incorporating NaturalMotion's euphoria motion synthesis engine, Backbreaker will set the new standard for in-game animations in the football genre. In a departure from all previous football games, every tackle in Backbreaker is calculated and executed by the console in all its bone-crunching glory as it happens. Say goodbye to canned animations, and say hello to Backbreaker. For more information, please visit www.backbreakergame.com.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles