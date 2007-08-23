NaturalMotion Tackles Football With Backbreaker

Why would anyone try to take on the next-generation console football genre up against EA's Madden series when even their biggest competitor has fallen? Watch the video. NaturalMotion is the company behind the euphoria Animation System used in GTA IV and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, and they're taking that animation system and applying it to the gridiron.
"Backbreaker is the first football game with truly interactive tackles. By utilising our motion synthesis engine, euphoria, players will never make the same tackle twice, giving them an intensely unique experience every time they play the game," said NaturalMotion CEO Torsten Reil. "Backbreaker puts players in the middle of the gridiron by providing a pure, realistic football experience only possible on next-generation consoles."
If the game ends up anything like that video, NaturalMotion could give EA a run for its money in 2008. Wow. Just wow.
NATURALMOTION TACKLING THE FOOTBALL VIDEO GAME GENRE WITH BACKBREAKER
Next-Gen Football Title Pushes the Envelope with NaturalMotion's euphoria Animation System
SAN FRANCISCO, CA and OXFORD, U.K. - August 22, 2007 - NaturalMotion, the company behind the groundbreaking euphoria animation technology featured in Grand Theft Auto IV and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, today announced Backbreaker, an American football game developed exclusively for next-generation consoles. The title is slated for a 2008 release.
"Backbreaker is the first football game with truly interactive tackles. By utilising our motion synthesis engine, euphoria, players will never make the same tackle twice, giving them an intensely unique experience every time they play the game," said NaturalMotion CEO Torsten Reil. "Backbreaker puts players in the middle of the gridiron by providing a pure, realistic football experience only possible on next-generation consoles."
Backbreaker is more than just a new sports title - it's a new experience. Incorporating NaturalMotion's euphoria motion synthesis engine, Backbreaker will set the new standard for in-game animations in the football genre. In a departure from all previous football games, every tackle in Backbreaker is calculated and executed by the console in all its bone-crunching glory as it happens. Say goodbye to canned animations, and say hello to Backbreaker. For more information, please visit www.backbreakergame.com.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink