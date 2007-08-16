It's no secret that the screenshots marketing departments distribute are regularly touched up by someone in the art department. As they're often not indicative of actual gameplay, what's the harm? None. No one wants to look at ugly screenshots. However, today's screenshot debacle comes from EA's NBA Live 08, also famous for the hilarious single-wheeled car shot from The Godfather. Can't quite see what the hubbub is about, bub? Make the jumpshot for a detailed pic.Oopsie! Either someone forgot to review the art assets for NBA Live 08 or an unspecified player for the Raptors is about to be wiped out of existence forever because his parents are in danger of never sharing a magical kiss at the Enchantment Under The Sea dance.
NBA Live 08 To Feature Disappearing Players
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink