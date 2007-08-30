Need For Speed ProStreet Date

October 31st is quickly becoming a very crowded release date. Timeshift, Naruto, Virtua Fighter 5 for the 360, Hellgate: London, the Simpsons game and of course Barbie Island Princess for the Wii. Now we can add another USD$30-$60 to our Halloween budget as EA announces Need For Speed ProStreet is dropping on the hellish holiday as well. In classic NFS fashion it is coming out on just about every system imaginable, with the PSP being the only notable absence from the list. Yes friends, that time of year is rapidly approaching, when the games we want begin to outweigh the cash on hand. The holidays are so depressing.

Chertsey, UK - August 29, 2007 - Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: ERTS) announced today that Need for Speedâ„¢ ProStreet, the latest version of the blockbuster franchise, will hit stores in North America on October 31 and across Europe on November 1, 2007. In Need for Speed ProStreet, you have to build the ultimate battle machine, take it to multi-disciplinary showdowns and pit your skills and reputation against the world's best street racers. This is your chance to prove that you have what it takes to be crowned the next street king.

"The Need for Speed franchise has always been on the cutting edge of car culture," said Executive Producer, Larry LaPierre. "Street racing is getting more organised and Need for Speed ProStreet is our interpretation of where we anticipate the culture to be in three to five years. We're delivering on the ultimate proving ground, bringing you out of your neighbourhood back alleys and on to the world stage. This is a next-gen game, packed with the raw intensity and visceral aggression that defines street racing at the highest level."

Need for Speed ProStreet is a racing experience like no other. For the first time, you're designing and building a car, competing in iconic locations from around the globe and battling in four distinct racing styles- grip, drag, drift and the all-new speed challenge. The atmosphere is electric - complete with energetic crowds, photo-realistic vehicles and billowing smoke - all designed to embody the pressure and intensity of the gladiatorial challenge known as Show Down. Need for Speed ProStreet is the realisation of the power, aggression and rivalry that embodies street racing culture.

Need for Speed ProStreet will be available for Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system, PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system, and Wiiâ„¢ as well as the PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment system, Nintendo DSâ„¢, PC and mobile. More information can be found at www.needforspeed.com.