The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

starcraft_ii_wayptw.jpgI'm going to keep this one brief (yet again). I'm also going to rub a little something in the Kotaku collective face, as I will be playing StarCraft II this weekend—and lots of it. That's 'cause I'm at BlizzCon, right now, pounding convention centre floor, covering the Con for Kotaku. If it's any consolation, I'm running on four hours sleep. Upon my return from the Anaheim Convention Centre, the only games I'll be playing are Ninja Gaiden Sigma (almost... there...) and Picross DS.

Anyway, what are you playing this weekend?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles