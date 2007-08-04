I'm going to keep this one brief (yet again). I'm also going to rub a little something in the Kotaku collective face, as I will be playing StarCraft II this weekend—and lots of it. That's 'cause I'm at BlizzCon, right now, pounding convention centre floor, covering the Con for Kotaku. If it's any consolation, I'm running on four hours sleep. Upon my return from the Anaheim Convention Centre, the only games I'll be playing are Ninja Gaiden Sigma (almost... there...) and Picross DS.

Anyway, what are you playing this weekend?