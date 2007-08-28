For someone who works in a digital medium, I still quite like the feel of paper. Sure, it's not practical, it ages and it's expensive. But that's what makes it so great! Finally, I got sent two issues of Otaku USA. I've got articles in both, including one that was a reworking all my Kotaku launch coverage for the Xbox 360, the PS3 and the Wii. How's the rest of the mag? It's actually quite good (like I-would-buy-it good) and filled with exclusive interviews and pics. The mag even comes with a poster and a DVD for you to watch. Nice to see people sticking with the paper. No, really.
Nerd Magazine Hands On
