Nestle & Beijing Perfect World Enter Partnership

Starbucks may have relinquished its spot in the Forbidden City, but Nestle is moving its Nescafe into internet cafes all over China, thanks to a strategic initiative with Beijing Perfect World (the company behind several big MMORPGs in China). This was apparently announced last month and I somehow missed it, but I do love Chinese game company press releases so - they manage to make everything sound so fabulous in an overly dramatic way. Nestle will be partnering up to offer prizes to MMO-addicted youngsters, presumably to ensure their choice for fuelling gaming marathons is Nestle's "deliciously tasty coffee." Full release after the jump.Beijing Perfect World Signs Strategic Agreement with Nestle

Through Cooperation with Nestle, Perfect World Underlines the Online Gaming World This Summer

BEIJING, July 18 /Xinhua-PRNewswire/ - Beijing Perfect World Co., Ltd. announced today the signing of a strategic agreement with Nestle, producers of the renowned 'Nescafe' brand. Keen online gamers this summer will see attentions absorbed by ''Zhuxian Online,'' the fantastic game produced by Beijing Perfect World, and now, as part of this new agreement with Nestle, players will also benefit from deliciously tasty coffee. The agreement, signed in July 2007, will see a co-operation between Beijing Perfect World and Nestle's premier brand, Nescafe.

As the ''favourite brand of domestic students'', Nescafe applies itself to the continued improvement of coffee products. Nestle has kept the top spot in coffee production in China for the last couple of years, and in January 2007, with the upgrade of their fresh new Nestle website, the majority of young consumers have been absorbed by the modern and wonderful items available.

''Zhuxian Online'' has occupied the whole world so far in 2007. As one of the biggest developers and publishers in the field of domestic online-games, Beijing Perfect World, developer and publisher of ''Zhuxian Online'', has kept its high-improvement momentum since their establishment in 2004. Its products of different levels receive high praise from both domestic and overseas markets.

''Zhuxian Online,'' the main product in first half of 2007, not only initiated several world-new systems, but they have also created the new game-style featuring in jump-puzzle-solutions. Also, Perfect World has carried out the novel-online game model. International celebrity, Richie Ren, has also already signed up to be the star representative of ''Zhuxian Online'', with Perfect World investing a large sum of money into the shooting of the fantasy film MU and the composition of the theme music, maximising the entertainment value.

The two companies have seen big success through the original 3D online games. The young game fans will have the opportunity to be awarded with superior VIP equipments for free in order to better experience the wonderful ''Zhuxian Online'' while enjoying the rich taste of Nescafe. It is believed that the work between Perfect World and Nestle will not only contribute to the fastening of relations, but also the trend to promote games from Beijing Perfect World and products from Nestle, drawing even greater attention from online gamers.