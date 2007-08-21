New 360 Core Coming To U.S. This Holiday

Backing up what we heard from Europe earlier today several sources familiar with Microsoft's new Xbox 360 marketing tact have confirmed that the rebranded Xbox 360 Core is indeed legit and will likely be announced here in the U.S. in time for the holidays.

Our sources tell us the Xbox 360 Arcade will sell for the same price as the current, seemingly out-moded Xbox 360 Core but come packed in with a 256MB Memory Card and five free Xbox Live Arcade Games. As with all rumours and unnamed sources, you should take this with a grain of salt, though in this case, I'd say it wouldn't hurt to give the sodium a pass.

