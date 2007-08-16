New Beautiful Katamari Screens Are Hot

Literally. Beautiful Katamari will feature a new Roller Roaster mode in which players need to roll up massive amounts of "hot things," like pizza, coffee and pictures of Crecente. Laws of physics would generally argue that in order to reach 10,000 degrees Celsius, one would need more than a multitude of 100 degree Celsius objects in close proximity. But shhh, don't tell the King.

The 4-player "Thingy Battle" sounds like a good time, in which you compete to roll the most of any one thing. And there are also loads of leaderboards in the game—so many that we expect a Beautiful Katamari Leaderboard spinoff down the road.