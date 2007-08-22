New Kratos Figure To Cut The Inside Of Your Mouth On

Wait, why is it in your mouth? Sure the packaging advises otherwise. Anyways. This is the Poseidon's Rage Kratos figure, from NECA, which as you can see is translucent, blue, sharp and very, very cranky. No word on a release date (seems NECA are still discussing these terms with SCEA), but he can't be too far off, since he was meant to make his debut at Comic-Con. I kinda like the blue - makes him look like a surly, sword-wielding Dr. Manhattan. Poseidon's Rage Kratos Figure [TNI]