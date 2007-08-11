New Mass Effect Character Creation Video, Hottttttt

We know, it's Friday night and you had plans. Well they can wait—at least fifteen minutes while you watch this 1UP preview of Mass Effect. There's a lot of new stuff here that will give you a better feeling for combat, character creation, and the universe of Mass Effect.
We'd recommend taking your time with this one. Crack a bottle of wine, take a rosewater bath, and be all good smelling for the experience. So yeah, just cancel your plans. There's a new Mass Effect video. They'll understand if they love you.
Mass Effect '1UP Exclusive Preview' [gamevideos]
