There's been a dry spell. After bam-bam-bam four Silent Hill games in five years, fans have had to wait for the fifth entry in the series. The next issue (out September 4th) of game mag EGM has details about the still-in-development Silent Hill 5. The game is populated with new characters, but takes place in the same world. The game follows a young war vet who believes his brother is in danger and returns home. According to EGM, the game's combat system is getting reworked, but it will not be an action game. While originally developed in Japan, American studio The Collective is bringing the new title to life. Series composer Akira Yamaoka finds the switcheroo ironic as SH was Konami's stab "at making classic American horror through a Japanese filter," but with Silent Hill 5 "it's an American take on a Japanese-filter American horror." Woah. Heavy. I think I need to lie down, take a break. Back in five! SH5 Details [1Up]
New Silent Hill 5 Details On Touchable Paper
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink