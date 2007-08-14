New Twisted Metal Is Extra Heavy

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

SweetTooth_Stalking.jpgIt looks like Eat Sleep Play's new Twisted Metal: Head-On PS2 title will be more than just a PSP title with better graphics. It will be a PSP title with better graphics and plenty of extras (on top of the documentary that's been announced). From Jaffe himself:

...it seems like we're gonna get some great fan videos coming in, so that- along with tons of old concept art, toys, video, and other behind the scenes stuff we've uncovered- should make for a good package! I'm jazzed!

I'm jazzed too, Jaffe. I'm jazzed too.

TWISTED METAL DOC FILMING NOW... [via 1up]

