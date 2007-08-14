New Twisted Metal Is Extra Heavy

It looks like Eat Sleep Play's new Twisted Metal: Head-On PS2 title will be more than just a PSP title with better graphics. It will be a PSP title with better graphics and plenty of extras (on top of the documentary that's been announced). From Jaffe himself:
...it seems like we're gonna get some great fan videos coming in, so that- along with tons of old concept art, toys, video, and other behind the scenes stuff we've uncovered- should make for a good package! I'm jazzed!
I'm jazzed too, Jaffe. I'm jazzed too.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink