Newer Xboxes Are Clearly Labeled Not To Suck

xboxSides.jpgGood news, brick and mortar store shoppers! Because according to one photobucket philanthropist, the new HDMI-equipped Xbox 360 Premiums are clearly marked for your consumer discretion. As you can see in this side by side, the Premium's list is WAY longer than the Core's with the addition of HDMI.

Also, when the current "Falcon" chips are replaced with new, smaller, cooler "Zephyr" technology, that will be right on the box as well:xboxbarcode.jpgShop smart. Don't do drugs. Yadda yadda yadda.

Wonderkins Photobucket shots [via joystiq]

