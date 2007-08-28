N-Gage Feels The Capcom Love

While I still have to stifle a shudder every time I read the name, Nokia's transformation of N-Gage from useless taco phone to global mobile community-focused gaming platform is moving full-speed ahead, with Capcom announcing support for the platform in 2008. Capcom is the first Japanese company to show support for the fledgling platform with the tainted name. Capcom Europe's mobile director Yosuke Yoneda believes.
"Capcom is dedicated to creating great mobile games, and believes that N-Gage will allow us to bring some of our most famous franchises to the platform. Our dedication to quality and creative thinking has seen the company produce a series of ground-breaking titles, with stunning visuals and in-depth game play, never before seen on the mobile".
While I am still of the school of thought that mobile games lack depth because they are being played on phones in public toilets, a really enjoyable mobile version of Mega Man could be just the thing to turn me around...that is if I hadn't sworn never to buy anything with the word N-Gage on it three years ago.
Capcom to bring games to N-Gage platform in 2008
August 27, 2007 - Nokia and Capcom today revealed that Capcom will be publishing games on N-Gage, Nokia's next generation mobile gaming platform, in 2008. Capcom is the first Japanese based publisher to show their commitment to N-Gage, which makes its global debut later this year, ushering in a new era for games on mobile devices.
"With our global reach, it's important to have strong, well respected global partners", said Gregg Sauter, Director of Third Party Publishing, Nokia. "For many years, Capcom has been entertaining consumers around the world with exceptional gaming experiences. We've now reached a point with mobile technologies where companies like Capcom can deliver a whole new level of mobile entertainment. The N-Gage platform will enable this evolution with devices that deliver enhanced graphics and a development tool kit that allows for online tournaments, communities, multiplayer games and, of course, global distribution."
Capcom has been highly successful in the mobile market as a result of the company's commitment to innovation and faithful conversion of some of the world's greatest video game franchises. With classic titles such as Mega Man, Street Fighter and Resident Evil, and contemporary brands such as Phoenix Wright, Capcom has captured a wide audience of fans, in terms of age, gender and game playing ability.
N-Gage games are created in a native development environment, allowing developers to take advantage of Nokia devices with advanced graphics and physics capabilities which deliver extremely sharp, clear and fluid game experiences to users. The N-Gage platform provides flexible opportunities for operators and publishers alike. Games can distributed digitally over the air through operator networks or over the internet to a user's PC, which allows for larger file downloads and therefore games with enhanced audio and graphical elements.
