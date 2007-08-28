N-Gage Feels The Capcom Love

While I still have to stifle a shudder every time I read the name, Nokia's transformation of N-Gage from useless taco phone to global mobile community-focused gaming platform is moving full-speed ahead, with Capcom announcing support for the platform in 2008. Capcom is the first Japanese company to show support for the fledgling platform with the tainted name. Capcom Europe's mobile director Yosuke Yoneda believes.

"Capcom is dedicated to creating great mobile games, and believes that N-Gage will allow us to bring some of our most famous franchises to the platform. Our dedication to quality and creative thinking has seen the company produce a series of ground-breaking titles, with stunning visuals and in-depth game play, never before seen on the mobile".

While I am still of the school of thought that mobile games lack depth because they are being played on phones in public toilets, a really enjoyable mobile version of Mega Man could be just the thing to turn me around...that is if I hadn't sworn never to buy anything with the word N-Gage on it three years ago.