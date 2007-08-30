N-Gage Launch For November, New Titles Revealed

Nokia is just pumping out the N-Gage news lately, trying desperately to get people to stop thinking taco and start thinking global gaming service. They've just announced that the N-Gage service will be available all over the world this November, first in the form of an application that can be downloaded and installed in compatible devices and later embedded in Nokia mobile gizmos right out of the box. New games revealed include EA's Fifa 08, The Sims 2 Pets, Tetris, and Tiger Woods PGA Tour, as well as Crash Bandicoot from Vivendi and whatever Capcom has up their sleeve. N-Gage.com has been relaunched with a focus on the new service as well, along with a link in the upper right to reserve your player name, which will be the N-Gage version of a gamertag. I've already reserved Fahey, despite the chances of me ever having a compatible phone being close to nil. Can't have just any jerk playing under the family name. Just one specific jerk. Hit the jump for more details than would fit before the jump.

Get out and play - with N-Gage games in your Nokia device

Nokia reveals N-Gage games service with new publishers and game titles

London, UK - Life just got more entertaining with the new N-Gage mobile gaming service. The service allows you try all N-Gage games for free from any one of the tens of millions of compatible Nokia devices in the market. Once hooked, you can conveniently download and buy a game on your device or PC and continue the fun. You can also share the fun by connecting instantly with friends, challenging players around the world, and participating in community activities in the N-Gage Arena.

"As we expand our focus from a dedicated game phone to a gaming service, we are making getting and playing games even easier," said Jaakko Kaidesoja, head of the games business at Nokia. "The N-Gage service combined with powerful devices, world class titles and brands, and interactive social networking features, takes the mobile gaming experience beyond traditional boundaries."

The N-Gage service will be available globally in November 2007. At that time, the free N-Gage application can be downloaded from http://www.n-gage.com (PC or mobile) and installed in compatible devices. Later, the N-Gage application will be embedded in a wide range of Nokia devices, including the new Nokia N81 and Nokia N95 8GB, so consumers can play straight out of the box.

Furthermore, support for N-Gage continues to grow with EA SPORTSâ„¢ FIFA 08, The Simsâ„¢ 2 Pets, TetrisÂ®, and Tiger Woods PGA TOURÂ® being developed for the platform as well as new publishers Capcom and Vivendi, and its famed Crash BandicootÂ®, on board. Nokia Publishing also announced new titles: Snakes Subsonic and Bounce Boing Voyage.

"With the new N-Gage experience, fans of some of our most popular franchises like FIFA or The Sims can play and stay connected with other fans. With millions of compatible Nokia devices already in the marketplace, we're very excited to help bring quality mobile gaming expriences to the fingertips of a global audience," said Barry Cottle, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EA Mobile.

The indicative pricing for N-Gage games sold through the N-Gage store will range between six and 10 euros excluding local taxes and can be bought with a credit card or charged through operator billing where available. Operator billing is supported in over 20 countries and credit card billing is available globally. Daily and weekly game licences are also available at lower prices and all games are free to try before purchase. Moreover, whether you choose to get games over the air or over the internet, managing your games catalogue is a breeze with simple store and sync to your PC.