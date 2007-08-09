I hate most in-game ads (sports games, I can live with it). You hate most in-game ads. But companies don't care if we like them, they care if they work, and if a Microsoft-backed survey by the Nielsen Group is to be believed (and it may well not be), it's working. 600 North American gamers were surveyed playing Need For Speed Carbon, and recognition and retention of ads were up across the board. Course, this doesn't say squat about it actually affecting their purchasing habits, but that's probably tied up in all kinds of marketing theory that'd make me a little ill wading through it. So I won't! Study: Gamers Swayed by In-Game Ads [Next-Gen]
Nielsen Thinks In-Game Ads Work
