Get Ready For The Throw Up

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Mixed Emotions

Hope you and your family find some sort of closure with the sentencing. Honestly, for someone who gets paid to write, I find myself at a loss for words.

Tomorrow, I will be out of pocket. I'm travelling to Tokyo for a magazine article. I'll be interviewing a major television star. The interview will be entirely in Japanese, and there won't be a translator. I've done a couple straight on Japanese interviews in the past, but nothing this big. I get nervous enough meeting famous people. Compound that with worrying about fucking up their language and being impolite, and the stress doubles or triples. I expect to throw up at least five times tomorrow — once the guy's shoes if I'm lucky. :(

