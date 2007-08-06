Mrs. Bashcraft Pwns

To: Crecente From: Bash RE: BrianCon
No shit. I feel like I've been moving non-stop since E3. I do wish this stuff was spaced out a bit more. Spent most of the day finishing up a feature, which should go live later today or tomorrow. Hopefully people will enjoy reading it!
What my wife did this weekend: Beat Excite Truck on every level of difficulty (man, we so need a new Wii game). After that, we went to a game center — where Mrs. Bashcraft spent 40 bucks on crane games. She won a ton of Pokémon crap. All probably valued at 5 dollars. Or less.
She's way better than I am at crane games. And Excite Truck, apparently.
