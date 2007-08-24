NiGHTS Box Art Shows Online

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

nites_wii_box_2.jpg According to its own box art, NiGHTS: Journey of Dreams will have Wi-Fi — whether that means is still anyone's guess right now. Fingers gently crossed that it's something like online versus play. Though, I've been burned in the past, so I'm not trying to get that excited about NiGHT: Journey of Dreams, which is out this southern Spring. Still, it's nice to see a Wii game that isn't preceded by the word "mini." NiGHTS Box Art [Game|Life]

