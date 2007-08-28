NiGHTS Journey Of Dreams Delay?

Word has it that NiGHTS: Journey of Dreams isn't quite ready to wake up. According to NiGHTS fan site, the game is apparently delayed until Q1 2008. This holiday is jammed packed enough, so this delay could work out best for SEGA. The official NiGHTS US page shows the game is still on for this northern autumn, but we're contacting SEGA to verify this rumour. Delay [NiGHTS into Dreams via Sega Nerds]