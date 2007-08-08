New Wii Virtual Console Titles Rated By ESRB

A trio of rock solid Sega Genesis releases may be making the Internet tube trip to a Virtual Console near you, as the ESRB has rated Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master and Capcom's Ghouls N' Ghosts. Good news for yours truly, as I'm in possession of 1400 unused Wii Points and have a nerd-on for all things Shinobi.

Keep in mind that just because the ESRB issues a rating for a particular game doesn't mean it's going to pop up in the Wii Shop Channel come Monday. Plenty of titles, from Pro Wrestling to Pilotwings, have been in the ratings board's database for far too long.

