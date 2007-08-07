The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

NES iPod Remote Mod, Unofficial Upgrade

FJ41RS8F4R3E4HX.MEDIUM.jpgSure, you can control your iPod with the touch controls like everyone else. Or, you can spend a few hours modifying your iPod to be operated by an NES controller. Embedding a PIC microcontroller in the game pad fools the iPod into thinking you are using a more legitimate (though more boring) iPod remote. Most of us mere mortals have no hope of following the instructions to build an nesPod of our own, but we also know that everything is for sale...if the price is right.

The only catch is that the mod only works with 3rd or 4th gen iPods. But that's all right. It was all downhill after generation three when build materials became cheaper, and buttons transformed into a "click wheel."

NES Controller iPod Remote [via playgadgets]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles