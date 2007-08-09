The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Nintendo & Evite Make Partying Easy, Fun, Co-Branded

wii_party_evite.jpgIf you're one of the billions (estimated) who like to throw Wii parties, bringing friends and family together for a rousing game of Escape From Bug Island Wii Sports, Nintendo and Evite just made informing your clean fun pals that much easier. Evite's new Wii themed graphic treatments aren't the only new feature, they've added party attire suggestions (tennis whites, natch), snack options, even a Wii-themed booze recipe. This, folks, is co-branding at its finest.

Wii party ideas [Evite]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles