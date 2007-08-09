Nintendo & Evite Make Partying Easy, Fun, Co-Branded

If you're one of the billions (estimated) who like to throw Wii parties, bringing friends and family together for a rousing game of Escape From Bug Island Wii Sports, Nintendo and Evite just made informing your clean fun pals that much easier. Evite's new Wii themed graphic treatments aren't the only new feature, they've added party attire suggestions (tennis whites, natch), snack options, even a Wii-themed booze recipe. This, folks, is co-branding at its finest.

