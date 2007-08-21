Nintendo Canvassing For Wii Demos?

I like the Wii's online setup. For a first-time attempt, it could have been worse. Then again, it could also be better! Wii demos would be a nice place to start. And Nintendo might just be looking into that. Above is a sample of a questionnaire (click for a bigger shot) that's part of the latest Nintendo Power sweepstakes. Now whether they're talking about Wii demos for all, or some kinda paid service for Nintendo Power readers (like OXM's on Xbox Live), I do not know. That pic's all we got. Nintendo Power sweepstakes talks about Wii demos [Go Nintendo]