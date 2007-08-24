Nintendo Europe Release Schedule Updated, Contains News

If you remember E3, you'll remember Nintendo Europe unveiled a release schedule that had some good stuff in it. Release dates that were pleasing on the eyes and ears, yes, but also a sneaky and entirely unintentional announcement that Advance Wars 2 on the DS was due very soon. Cometh the Leipzig, cometh the updated release list, and again, there's a new game featured: DS Novel. It's a "tentative title", of which we know nothing about, but I'd imagine it involves a lot of reading. Or writing. Or maybe even both. Q4 Release Update [Nintendo Europe]