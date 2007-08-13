The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Nintendo vs Apple?

The New York Post has a rather interesting article up about a possible battle between Nintendo and Apple for the handheld casual games market. It seems that Nintendo has applied for a patent for tilt sensitivity on the DS, a move which the NYP says is tantamount to a declaration of war.

It's no secret that Apple has been trying desperately to get a handle on the games market that has so woefully ignored their computer systems up to this point and the introduction of the iPhone has given them a perfect platform on which to dispense casual games. But, would the iPhone ever be able to come up to the level of the DS of the PSP? Perhaps, but with a price tag that costs more than your average console, I seriously doubt it will be able to get a leg up on the DS which is not only significantly cheaper, but has already sold and amazing amount of units worldwide. Then again as we've seen with the iPod, never underestimate the power of Apple.

NINTENDO AND APPLE PLATFORMS ARE GAMING EACH OTHER [New York Post]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles