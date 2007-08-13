Nintendo vs Apple?

The New York Post has a rather interesting article up about a possible battle between Nintendo and Apple for the handheld casual games market. It seems that Nintendo has applied for a patent for tilt sensitivity on the DS, a move which the NYP says is tantamount to a declaration of war.

It's no secret that Apple has been trying desperately to get a handle on the games market that has so woefully ignored their computer systems up to this point and the introduction of the iPhone has given them a perfect platform on which to dispense casual games. But, would the iPhone ever be able to come up to the level of the DS of the PSP? Perhaps, but with a price tag that costs more than your average console, I seriously doubt it will be able to get a leg up on the DS which is not only significantly cheaper, but has already sold and amazing amount of units worldwide. Then again as we've seen with the iPod, never underestimate the power of Apple.

