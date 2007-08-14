The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Nintendo's British Sales Charts

cheese.jpgBritain don't just love Nintendo. They love Nintendo. Like, they love chips, but not like they love chips and vinegar. Example: last week's "all-format" sales charts. All-format? It's ALL NINTENDO, ALL THE TIME. Eight of the top ten games turn up exclusively on Nintendo consoles while the other two are multiplatform, no doubt helped along by sales on Nintendo consoles (especially the Potter boy's title). Full list after the jump. 1) Transformers 2) Pokemon Diamond 3) Wii Play 4) Brain Training 2 5) Mario Party 8 6) Harry Potter & The Ginger Sidekick 7) Pokemon Pearl 8) Brain Training 9) Cooking Mama 10) New Super Mario Bros

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles