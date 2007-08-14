Nintendo's British Sales Charts

Britain don't just love Nintendo. They love Nintendo. Like, they love chips, but not like they love chips and vinegar. Example: last week's "all-format" sales charts. All-format? It's ALL NINTENDO, ALL THE TIME. Eight of the top ten games turn up exclusively on Nintendo consoles while the other two are multiplatform, no doubt helped along by sales on Nintendo consoles (especially the Potter boy's title). Full list after the jump. 1) Transformers 2) Pokemon Diamond 3) Wii Play 4) Brain Training 2 5) Mario Party 8 6) Harry Potter & The Ginger Sidekick 7) Pokemon Pearl 8) Brain Training 9) Cooking Mama 10) New Super Mario Bros

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]