Nippon Ichi To Develop For 360

You think Nippon Ichi, you do not think Xbox 360. Disgaea, Phantom Brave, La Pucelle: Tactics...they're not 360 games! Which is probably the whole point behind a deal which will see Nippon Ichi publishing games on the 360. No further word on anything like games or timeframes, but an XBLA version of any of the above names might be a good place to start. That or all-new games. Either way, I'm not fussed, sure there'll be some people in Japan and some people outside Japan happy about this. Nippon Ichi planning to develop for the Xbox 360 too [Siliconera]