No More Dumps

Bathroom saves, nothing new! Dead Rising has 'em. Silent Hill has 'em. And now it looks like No More Heroes has water closet saves as well — with hot sitting on the throne action. Once again, leave it to game creator Goichi Suda to push the envelope further. Toilet saves are so the new black.
Thanks Thor!
